Citigroup Lowers Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $95.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $85.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.79 and a fifty-two week high of $122.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,237,000 after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,530,000 after purchasing an additional 481,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,915,000 after purchasing an additional 589,621 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,512,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $137,752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.