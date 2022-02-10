Citigroup Inc. Sells 727,689 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 98.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 727,689 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,682,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in New Relic by 1,051.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 120,103 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 345.1% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 70,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 99,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in New Relic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,220,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,641,000 after buying an additional 84,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,458 shares of company stock worth $7,871,212 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.78.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

