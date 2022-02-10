Citigroup Inc. Sells 13,329 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,329 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.33. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.