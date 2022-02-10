Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 723,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after buying an additional 273,043 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after buying an additional 157,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after buying an additional 103,921 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $903.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of -1.69.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. The business had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

