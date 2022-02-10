Citigroup Inc. Has $760,000 Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after purchasing an additional 677,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,310,000 after purchasing an additional 322,870 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $13,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,647,000 after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 153,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,954 over the last three months. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

NYSE:NFG opened at $60.30 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

