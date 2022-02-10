Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $391.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $414.91 and a 200-day moving average of $410.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cintas has a one year low of $321.39 and a one year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

