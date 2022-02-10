Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $391.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $414.91 and a 200-day moving average of $410.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cintas has a one year low of $321.39 and a one year high of $461.44.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.
Cintas Company Profile
Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cintas (CTAS)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.