Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts have commented on CNNWF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cineworld Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.68) to GBX 30 ($0.41) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS CNNWF opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Cineworld Group has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

