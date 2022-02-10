Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 8,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 112,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNNWF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cineworld Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.68) to GBX 30 ($0.41) in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

