Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 58,349 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 95.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,349 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Anthem by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 435,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,519,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Anthem by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $468.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $443.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.38. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.40 and a twelve month high of $472.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

