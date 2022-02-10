Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $696,000 Investment in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.32.

Shares of REGI opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.