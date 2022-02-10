Cinctive Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,329,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 512,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,764,000 after acquiring an additional 62,050 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $4,717,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,268,675. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $78.09 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.80. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.23 and a beta of 1.94.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

