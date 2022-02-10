Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $1.12 Million in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACCD. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after buying an additional 771,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after buying an additional 51,484 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCD opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.65. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.13.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Accolade’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

