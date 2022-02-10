Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $967,000 Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,896 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,565 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 10.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,859 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $106.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.39. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.90 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.