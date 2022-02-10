Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Methanex by 10.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Methanex by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after buying an additional 26,307 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Methanex by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

MEOH opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

MEOH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

