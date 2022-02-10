Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s current price.

CI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

NYSE:CI opened at $232.38 on Thursday. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.51.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

