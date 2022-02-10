Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.84 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cigna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $5.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.89. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

Shares of CI stock opened at $232.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.51. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is 25.41%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,922,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.