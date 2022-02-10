Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.65 Billion

Brokerages expect that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will announce $9.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.43 billion and the lowest is $9.09 billion. Chubb posted sales of $9.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $42.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.45 billion to $44.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $45.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.77 billion to $47.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.52. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.31.

CB stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.96. 1,692,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,334. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. Chubb has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $210.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Chubb by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after acquiring an additional 468,358 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after buying an additional 358,034 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

