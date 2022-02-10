Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $1,379,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 186.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,832,000 after purchasing an additional 29,106 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1,453.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.4% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $613.97 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $122.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 538.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $593.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total value of $490,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,353 shares of company stock valued at $13,578,071 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

