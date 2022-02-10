Charles R. Schwab Sells 119,280 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $11,044,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $94.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average is $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $28,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

