ChainX Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $810,427.00 (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00004099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $22.63 million and approximately $810,427.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00048252 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.00 or 0.07143962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,371.83 or 0.98751146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00050057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00053390 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006158 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,284,075 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

