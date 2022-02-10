Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.00% from the company’s previous close.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.83.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of CDAY traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.78. 33,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,615. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 519,084 shares of company stock worth $54,618,597 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.