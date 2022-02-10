Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Announces Earnings Results

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Ceridian HCM updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.42. 89,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,615. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.80. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.83.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $774,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 519,084 shares of company stock valued at $54,618,597 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ceridian HCM stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Ceridian HCM worth $51,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

