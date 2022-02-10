Ceres (CERES) Trading Up 14.7% This Week

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Ceres has a market cap of $563,321.10 and $2,024.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for about $102.20 or 0.00226906 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00049710 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.85 or 0.07224294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,942.53 or 0.99782851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00051416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00054875 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

