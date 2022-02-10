CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 116.72 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.62). Approximately 1,175,878 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 331,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.65).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on CentralNic Group from GBX 230 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 136.07. The firm has a market cap of £301.39 million and a P/E ratio of -75.00.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

