Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

TSE:CVE opened at C$19.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.45. The stock has a market cap of C$38.52 billion and a PE ratio of 43.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.08.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$21.00 price target (up from C$19.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$603,495.30.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

