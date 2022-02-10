Celo (CELO) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.38 Billion

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, Celo has traded up 15% against the dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $97.12 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $3.39 or 0.00007584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.13 or 0.07212233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,736.63 or 1.00073917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00051169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00054600 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006315 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,486,151 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

