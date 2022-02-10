Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Celestica stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.13. 33,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,608 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

