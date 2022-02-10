Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Director Sells C$5,973,762.45 in Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 397,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total value of C$5,973,762.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,697,873.52.

Robert Andrew Mionis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Robert Andrew Mionis sold 119,403 shares of Celestica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.95, for a total value of C$1,546,594.82.

Shares of TSE CLS traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$15.42. 147,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,855. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.52. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.94 and a 52 week high of C$17.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.64.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.86 billion. Research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

