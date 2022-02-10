Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$ EPS.

NYSE CE traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 12 month low of $128.36 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.41.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

