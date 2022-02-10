CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.69. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 674.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

