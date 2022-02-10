CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.75

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.75 and last traded at $39.04, with a volume of 51763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.80.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88.
CBS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBS.A)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBS (CBS.A)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.