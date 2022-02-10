Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.00. The company had a trading volume of 195,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.49 and a 200 day moving average of $125.56. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

