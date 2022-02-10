Caxton Associates LP Raises Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,316 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Man Group plc boosted its stake in SLM by 3,661.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,152,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,015,000 after buying an additional 3,068,778 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in SLM by 16.5% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,254,000 after buying an additional 1,406,738 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SLM by 720.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,547,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,576 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SLM by 350.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,423,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in SLM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,565,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,961,000 after purchasing an additional 955,750 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 101,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,349. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

