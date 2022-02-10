Caxton Associates LP Purchases 171,276 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 1,473.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,276 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 97.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.39. 274,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,626,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

