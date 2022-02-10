Caxton Associates LP Has $13.70 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 84.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up 1.5% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,287. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $28.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $477.15. 11,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,487. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $422.19 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $550.81 and a 200 day moving average of $557.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

