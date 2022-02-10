Caxton Associates LP Grows Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. PTC makes up 0.3% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after buying an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PTC by 200.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth about $1,965,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its stake in PTC by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 44,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in PTC by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 492,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,364 shares of company stock worth $4,601,562. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

NASDAQ PTC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,231. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.85. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

