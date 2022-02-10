Caxton Associates LP Buys New Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 47.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 140.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,117 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,750,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
