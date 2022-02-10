Caxton Associates LP Buys New Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 47.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 140.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,117 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,750,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.79. The company had a trading volume of 30,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,476. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.67 and its 200 day moving average is $216.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.