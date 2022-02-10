Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $338.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CVCO. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

CVCO opened at $297.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.11. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $196.46 and a 52-week high of $327.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.86.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 291.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 209.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,386,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

