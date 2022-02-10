Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $17.22 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) – Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cavco Industries in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $17.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.71. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.72 EPS.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVCO. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $297.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.11. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $196.46 and a 12 month high of $327.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 209.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

