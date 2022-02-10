Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CARR. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.78.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.53.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.90%.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,387,000. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Carrier Global by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 81,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 61,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

