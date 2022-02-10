Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CARR. Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR stock opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.90%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.