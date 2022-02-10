Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Cut by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,500 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises about 2.1% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned 0.20% of Carrier Global worth $89,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.85. 66,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,136,505. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 23.90%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Mizuho dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

