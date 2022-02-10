Cardano Price Hits $1.19 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion and approximately $1.22 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00201626 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00028953 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00027661 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.29 or 0.00401161 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00068395 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,066,349,128 coins and its circulating supply is 33,592,693,132 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

