Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 26,084.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.55.

Shares of RACE stock traded down $5.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.00. 3,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,191. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $183.82 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

