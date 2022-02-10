Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Beauty Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,459,000 after buying an additional 4,071,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 21,048.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,550,000 after buying an additional 3,431,895 shares during the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beauty Health stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 38,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99. The Beauty Health Company has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

