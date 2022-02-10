Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 99,922 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 99,922 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferro were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ferro by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after buying an additional 74,654 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,986,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferro by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Ferro by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 298,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 109,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Ferro by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 550,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 402,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NYSE:FOE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.79. 4,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. Ferro Co. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.42.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

