Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.52 Million

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will post $21.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.32 million and the highest is $21.63 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $17.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $82.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.51 million to $82.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $92.36 million, with estimates ranging from $89.83 million to $95.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSWC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of CSWC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

