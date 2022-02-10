Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Enerplus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.03. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

ERF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.09.

TSE:ERF opened at C$14.77 on Thursday. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.07.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.26 per share, with a total value of C$61,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 304,852 shares in the company, valued at C$3,736,388.05.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

