Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Has $52.71 Million Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,342,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,000 shares during the quarter. AGNC Investment accounts for about 1.9% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $52,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGNC. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $158,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 73.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,676,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.59. 181,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,443,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 121.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGNC. JMP Securities lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

