Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cantaloupe Inc. is a software and payments company which provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe Inc., formerly known as USA Technologies Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

CTLP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 327,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $566.32 million, a PE ratio of -399.00 and a beta of 2.04. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 31,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $254,280.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 56,554 shares of company stock worth $463,065 in the last three months. 18.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $46,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

